Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jane Lynch, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally really like Jane Lynch, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jane Lynch right now? On Google Trends Jane Lynch had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Jane Lynch’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.9. so by that measure, Jane Lynch is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jane Lynch never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jane Lynch has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Jane Lynch are also searching for these related terms: glee, jane lynch friends, how tall is jane lynch, jane lynch height, sophie lennon, glee cast, jane lynch net worth, marvelous mrs maisel, sue sylvester, jane lynch wife, role models, how old is jane lynch, the marvelous mrs. maisel, jane lynch young, how tall is jane lynch in feet and two and a half men.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jane Lynch, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones