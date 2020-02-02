What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Jimmy Fallon, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally am a big fan of Jimmy Fallon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jimmy Fallon right now? On Google Trends Jimmy Fallon had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 78. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jimmy Fallon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.3. so by that measure, Jimmy Fallon is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jimmy Fallon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jimmy Fallon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Jimmy Fallon are also searching for these related terms: jimmy fallon show, jimmy kimmel, jimmy fallon tonight, tonight show, jimmy fallon tonight show, jimmy fallon tickets, jimmy fallon wife, snl jimmy fallon, snl, youtube jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon net worth, the tonight show, kristen bell jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon kobe, kristen bell, jimmy fallon lip sync, james corden, joaquin phoenix jimmy fallon, justin timberlake, justin timberlake jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon trump, jimmy fallon austin, joaquin phoenix, jimmy fallon nicole kidman and nicole kidman.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jimmy Fallon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones