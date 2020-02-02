Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Robert Pattinson, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally really like Robert Pattinson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Robert Pattinson right now? On Google Trends Robert Pattinson had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Robert Pattinson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 80.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.3. so by that measure, Robert Pattinson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Robert Pattinson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Robert Pattinson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Robert Pattinson are also searching for these related terms: robert pattinson batman, batman, robert pattinson kristen stewart, kristen stewart, twilight, robert pattinson twilight, robert pattinson 2019, king robert pattinson, robert pattinson the king, the king, the batman, harry potter, robert pattinson the batman, robert pattinson movies, robert pattinson harry potter, robert pattinson fka twigs, suki waterhouse, fka twigs, kristen stewart and robert pattinson, robert pattinson suki waterhouse, lighthouse robert pattinson, robert pattinson lighthouse, lighthouse, robert pattinson girlfriend and taylor lautner.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Robert Pattinson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones