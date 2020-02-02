What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Zooey Deschanel, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zooey Deschanel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zooey Deschanel right now? On Google Trends Zooey Deschanel had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Zooey Deschanel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.7. so by that measure, Zooey Deschanel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Zooey Deschanel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zooey Deschanel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Zooey Deschanel are also searching for these related terms: zooey deschanel elf, elf, zooey deschanel jonathan scott, jonathan scott, zooey deschanel new girl, new girl, emily deschanel, zoey deschanel, zoey, zooey deschanel kids, katy perry zooey deschanel, katy perry, zooey deschanel dating, jonathan and zooey deschanel, zooey deschanel bangs, zooey deschanel and jonathan scott, property brothers, zooey deschanel sister, property brothers zooey deschanel, zooey deschanel 2019, zooey deschanel boyfriend, elf cast, zoe, zooey deschanel christmas and zooey deschanel husband.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zooey Deschanel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones