Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Ludacris, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Ludacris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ludacris right now? On Google Trends Ludacris had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Ludacris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.3. so by that measure, Ludacris has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ludacris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ludacris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Ludacris are also searching for these related terms: ludacris lyrics, ludacris songs, ludacris meaning, ludacris wife, ludacris move, ludacris net worth, ludacris fast and furious, ludicrous, fast and furious, ludacris fantasy, eudoxie, ludacris rapper, llama llama ludacris, gabon, usher, justin bieber ludacris, usher ludacris, justin bieber, ludacris llama, ludacris instagram, get back ludacris, ludacris gabon, ludacris kids, ludacris roll out and ludacris definition.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ludacris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones