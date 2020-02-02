Hello! I have found some fun facts on Chelsea Clinton, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally really like Chelsea Clinton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chelsea Clinton right now? On Google Trends Chelsea Clinton had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-22 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Chelsea Clinton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.6. so by that measure, Chelsea Clinton has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chelsea Clinton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chelsea Clinton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Chelsea Clinton are also searching for these related terms: hillary clinton, bill clinton, chelsea clinton children, chelsea clinton net worth, chelsea clinton father, chelsea clinton book, young chelsea clinton, chelsea clinton age, chelsea clinton husband, chelsea clinton wedding, how old is chelsea clinton, hillary and chelsea clinton book, hillary clinton and chelsea clinton book, chelsea clinton kids, chelsea clinton twitter, chelsea clinton education, chelsea clinton real father, webb hubbell, chelsea clinton job, hillary clinton age, meghan markle, chelsea clinton tweet, chelsea clinton jokes, how many children does chelsea clinton have and book by hillary and chelsea clinton.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chelsea Clinton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones