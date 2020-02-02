Hello! I have found some fun facts on Chris Pratt, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Chris Pratt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chris Pratt right now? On Google Trends Chris Pratt had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Chris Pratt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.8. so by that measure, Chris Pratt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chris Pratt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chris Pratt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Chris Pratt are also searching for these related terms: chris pratt wife, chris pratt anna faris, chris pratt schwarzenegger, anna faris, chris evans, chris pratt movies, chris hemsworth, katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt, chris pratt jennifer lawrence, jennifer lawrence, guardians of the galaxy, chris pratt guardians of the galaxy, katherine schwarzenegger, chris pratt parks and rec, chris pine, jurassic world chris pratt, jurassic world, chris pratt arnold schwarzenegger, jason momoa chris pratt, arnold schwarzenegger, jason momoa, chris pratt height, chris pratt net worth, parks and rec and chris pratt 2019.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chris Pratt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones