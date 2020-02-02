Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Christina Aguilera, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally really like Christina Aguilera, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Aguilera right now? On Google Trends Christina Aguilera had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Christina Aguilera’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.8. so by that measure, Christina Aguilera has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Aguilera never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Aguilera has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Aguilera are also searching for these related terms: christina aguilera lyrics, christina aguilera burlesque, burlesque, christina aguilera 2019, hurt, hurt christina aguilera, beautiful christina aguilera, christina aguilera songs, beautiful, britney spears, cher, cher christina aguilera, christina aguilera fall on me, fall on me, christina aguilera parfum, christina aguilera movie, christina aguilera age, christina aguilera christmas, christina aguilera dirrty, fighter christina aguilera, christina aguilera tour, christina aguilera hurt lyrics, christina aguilera vegas, youtube christina aguilera and christina aguilera 2020.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Aguilera, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones