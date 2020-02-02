Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Carrie Underwood, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally am a big fan of Carrie Underwood, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Carrie Underwood right now? On Google Trends Carrie Underwood had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 4 three days ago, 4 two days ago, 4 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 5. If we compare Carrie Underwood’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 4.8. so by that measure, Carrie Underwood has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Carrie Underwood never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Carrie Underwood has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Carrie Underwood are also searching for these related terms: is carrie underwood, carrie underwood lyrics, carrie underwood pregnant, carrie underwood songs, carrie underwood 2019, cma carrie underwood, is carrie underwood pregnant, carrie underwood cma awards, cma awards, carrie underwood cma 2019, carrie underwood american idol, carrie underwood net worth, carrie underwood husband, carrie underwood drinking alone, how great thou art, carrie underwood champion, miranda lambert, cma awards 2019, carrie underwood 2019 cma awards, carrie underwood age, carrie underwood tour, carrie underwood instagram, carrie underwood how great thou art, champion and carrie fisher.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Carrie Underwood, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones