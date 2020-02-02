What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Adele, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Adele, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adele right now? On Google Trends Adele had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Adele’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.8. so by that measure, Adele has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Adele never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adele has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Adele are also searching for these related terms: adele roberts, adele weight, adele weight loss, adele 2019, adele lyrics, haenel adele, hello adele, adele hello, hello, adele 2020, someone like you adele, someone like you, adele songs, adele song, adele harry styles, harry styles, adele rolling in the deep, rolling in the deep, youtube adele, adele instagram, lyrics hello adele, adele album, adele exarchopoulos, adele fire to the rain and adele big brother.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adele, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones