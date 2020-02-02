Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Ashley Judd, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally am a big fan of Ashley Judd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Judd right now? On Google Trends Ashley Judd had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 86 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 86 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ashley Judd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.5. so by that measure, Ashley Judd is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Judd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Judd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Judd are also searching for these related terms: ashley judd movies, ashley judd 2019, double jeopardy, morgan freeman, ashley judd harvey weinstein, harvey weinstein, wynonna judd, ashley judd age, naomi judd, kiss the girls, ashley judd now, ashley judd net worth, ashley judd heat, high crimes, ashley judd star trek, the judds, heat, rose mcgowan, ashley judd husband, charlize theron, double jeopardy movie, a time to kill, toda la verdad, rosanna arquette and how old is ashley judd.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Judd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones