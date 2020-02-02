What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Elizabeth Banks, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Elizabeth Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Banks right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Banks had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Elizabeth Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.1. so by that measure, Elizabeth Banks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Banks are also searching for these related terms: elizabeth banks hunger games, hunger games, elizabeth banks movies, naomi scott, elizabeth banks husband, kylie minogue, graham norton elizabeth banks, charlies angels, elizabeth banks charlies angels, ella balinska, fred claus, kristen stewart, elizabeth banks spiderman, brightburn, pitch perfect, elizabeth banks pitch perfect, elizabeth banks modern family, elizabeth banks imdb, elizabeth banks net worth, modern family, graham norton, elizabeth banks age, elizabeth banks feet, lewis hamilton and elisabeth banks.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones