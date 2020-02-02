Hello! I have found some curious things on Katherine Heigl, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally really like Katherine Heigl, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Katherine Heigl right now? On Google Trends Katherine Heigl had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Katherine Heigl’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.0. so by that measure, Katherine Heigl has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Katherine Heigl never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katherine Heigl has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Katherine Heigl are also searching for these related terms: katherine heigl movies, suits, katherine heigl suits, greys anatomy, knocked up, katherine heigl 2019, gerard butler, katherine heigl netflix, ashton kutcher, katherine heigl height, ellen pompeo, the ugly truth, katherine heigl net worth, izzie stevens, katherine heigl instagram, 27 dresses, katherine heigl kids, killers, unforgettable, charlize theron, katherine heigl age, katherine heigl imdb, josh duhamel, suits cast and seth rogen.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katherine Heigl, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones