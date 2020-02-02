What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Claire Danes, current as of 2020-02-01. I personally am a big fan of Claire Danes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Claire Danes right now? On Google Trends Claire Danes had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 94 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 95. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Claire Danes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.6. so by that measure, Claire Danes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Claire Danes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Claire Danes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-01, my research indicates that people searching for Claire Danes are also searching for these related terms: claire danes homeland, homeland, claire danes juliet, claire danes romeo and juliet, romeo and juliet, claire danes husband, hugh dancy, billy crudup claire danes, leonardo dicaprio, little women, claire danes movies, billy crudup, claire danes 2019, hugh dancy claire danes, claire danes little women, claire danes terminator, claire danes age, jared leto, claire danes net worth, stardust, claire danes young, my so called life, leonardo dicaprio and claire danes, terminator 3 and homeland cast.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Claire Danes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones