What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Lisa Snowdon, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally really like Lisa Snowdon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lisa Snowdon right now? On Google Trends Lisa Snowdon had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Lisa Snowdon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.0. so by that measure, Lisa Snowdon has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lisa Snowdon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lisa Snowdon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Lisa Snowdon are also searching for these related terms: lisa snowdon instagram and lisa snowdon age.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lisa Snowdon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones