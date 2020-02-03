What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Alyson Hannigan, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Alyson Hannigan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alyson Hannigan right now? On Google Trends Alyson Hannigan had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Alyson Hannigan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.8. so by that measure, Alyson Hannigan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alyson Hannigan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alyson Hannigan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Alyson Hannigan are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, american pie, cobie smulders, buffy, alyson hannigan 2019, alyson hannigan husband, sarah michelle gellar, neil patrick harris, jason segel, himym, buffy the vampire slayer, lily how i met your mother, josh radnor, lily aldrin, how i met your mother cast, alyson hannigan net worth, american pie cast, alyson hannigan age, lily himym, himym cast, willow buffy, cast of how i met your mother, penn and teller fool us and lily from how i met your mother actor.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alyson Hannigan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones