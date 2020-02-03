Hello! I have found some interesting information on Elizabeth Olsen, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally really like Elizabeth Olsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Olsen right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Olsen had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 75. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Elizabeth Olsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.2. so by that measure, Elizabeth Olsen has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Olsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Olsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Olsen are also searching for these related terms: elizabeth olsen avengers, avengers, scarlett johansson, elizabeth olsen scarlet witch, mary kate, olsen twins, ashley olsen, scarlet witch, mary kate olsen, elizabeth olsen age, marvel, elizabeth olsen sisters, endgame, olsen sisters, wanda, elizabeth olsen movies, mary kate and ashley olsen, mary kate and ashley, elizabeth olsen instagram, chris evans, avengers endgame, elizabeth olsen aubrey plaza, brie larson, aubrey plaza and avengers cast.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Olsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones