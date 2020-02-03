Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Lucy Hale, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally am a big fan of Lucy Hale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lucy Hale right now? On Google Trends Lucy Hale had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 2 nine days ago, 2 eight days ago, 2 seven days ago, 2 six days ago, 2 five days ago, 2 four days ago, 1 three days ago, 1 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 2. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 2. If we compare Lucy Hale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 1.9. so by that measure, Lucy Hale is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lucy Hale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lucy Hale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Lucy Hale are also searching for these related terms: pretty little liars lucy hale, pretty little liars, lucy hale new years, lucy hale movies, post malone, lucy hale 2019, ashley benson, lucy hale hair, ryan seacrest, who is lucy hale, ian harding, lucy hale age, lucy hale instagram, pll, troian bellisario, shay mitchell, lucy hale boyfriend, lucy hale nye, lucy hale cinderella story, truth or dare, paula abdul, lucy hale height, selena gomez, truth or dare lucy hale and bts.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lucy Hale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones