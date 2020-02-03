Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jason Segel, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jason Segel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Segel right now? On Google Trends Jason Segel had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-24 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Jason Segel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.1. so by that measure, Jason Segel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Segel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Segel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Segel are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, jason segel wife, alyson hannigan, josh radnor, neil patrick harris, paul rudd, forgetting sarah marshall, cobie smulders, jason segel muppets, jason segel height, jason segel movies, marshall how i met your mother, cameron diaz, marshall eriksen, seth rogen, jason segel nude, freaks and geeks, how i met your mother cast, ted mosby, steven seagal, jason segal, jason segel penis, marshall eriksen actor and emily blunt.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Segel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones