Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jonah Hill, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally have always appreciated Jonah Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonah Hill right now? On Google Trends Jonah Hill had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jonah Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.9. so by that measure, Jonah Hill is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonah Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonah Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Jonah Hill are also searching for these related terms: jonah hill movies, jonah hill movie, jonah hill brother, jonah hill sister, seth rogen, jonah hill 2019, jonah hill superbad, superbad, beanie feldstein, jonah hill 21 jump street, wolf of wall street, jonah hill beanie feldstein, 21 jump street, james franco, jonah hill wolf of wall street, leonardo dicaprio, jonah hill leonardo dicaprio, jonah hill net worth, channing tatum, war dogs, jonah hill emma stone, jonah hill age, jonah hill war dogs, michael cera and jonah hill brother death.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonah Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones