What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Zach Galifianakis, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally really like Zach Galifianakis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zach Galifianakis right now? On Google Trends Zach Galifianakis had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 63 six days ago, 69 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Zach Galifianakis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 71.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.6. so by that measure, Zach Galifianakis has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Zach Galifianakis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zach Galifianakis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Zach Galifianakis are also searching for these related terms: zach galifianakis movies, hangover zach galifianakis, hangover, between two ferns, the hangover, zach galifianakis wife, masterminds, zach galifianakis masterminds, zach galifianakis net worth, zach galifianakis meme, zach galifianakis gif, hangover cast, due date, zach galifianakis imdb, robert downey jr zach galifianakis, movie with zach galifianakis, robert downey jr, que paso ayer, bradley cooper, hangover movie, dinner for schmucks, zach galifianakis laugh, between two ferns with zach galifianakis, the hangover cast and brad pitt zach galifianakis.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zach Galifianakis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones