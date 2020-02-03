What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Melissa Rycroft, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally really like Melissa Rycroft, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Melissa Rycroft right now? On Google Trends Melissa Rycroft had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Melissa Rycroft’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.8. so by that measure, Melissa Rycroft is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Melissa Rycroft never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Melissa Rycroft has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Melissa Rycroft are also searching for these related terms: melissa rycroft bachelor, jason bachelor, jason mesnick, jason and melissa, melissa rycroft bachelorette, jason and molly, melissa rycroft instagram, melissa rycroft dcc, melissa rycroft husband and melissa from the bachelor.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Melissa Rycroft, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones