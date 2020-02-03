Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Princess Diana, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally am a big fan of Princess Diana, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Princess Diana right now? On Google Trends Princess Diana had a popularity ranking of 69 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Princess Diana’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.7. so by that measure, Princess Diana is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Princess Diana never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Princess Diana has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Princess Diana are also searching for these related terms: prince, prince diana, princess diana death, prince charles princess diana, prince charles, princess diana crown, queen elizabeth, princess diana the crown, queen elizabeth princess diana, wales, the crown, the crown diana, princess diana of wales, prince harry, princess diana and charles, princess diana crash, how did princess diana die, princess diana family, princess margaret, the queen, princess diana died, princess diana wedding, princess diana beanie baby, meghan markle and princess anne.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Princess Diana, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones