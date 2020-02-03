Hello! I have found some curious things on Ashley Greene, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally really like Ashley Greene, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Greene right now? On Google Trends Ashley Greene had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Ashley Greene’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.9. so by that measure, Ashley Greene has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Greene never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Greene has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Greene are also searching for these related terms: twilight, ashley greene twilight, joe jonas ashley greene, joe jonas ashley, nikki reed, ashley greene instagram, alice twilight, ashley greene movies, kristen stewart, ashley greene hallmark, joe jonas and ashley greene, twilight cast, crepusculo, ashley graham, alice cullen, robert pattinson, ashley greene age, christmas on my mind, andrew walker, dakota fanning, peter facinelli, ashley greene feet and cast of twilight.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Greene, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones