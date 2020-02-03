Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Matthew Morrison, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally am a big fan of Matthew Morrison, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Morrison right now? On Google Trends Matthew Morrison had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Matthew Morrison’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.6. so by that measure, Matthew Morrison is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matthew Morrison never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matthew Morrison has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Morrison are also searching for these related terms: glee, glee matthew morrison, glee cast, the greatest dancer, american horror story, matthew morrison moustache, matthew morrison ahs, todrick hall, matthew morrison wife, ahs 1984, will schuester, emma bunton, matthew morrison instagram, kevin mchale, american horror story 1984, matthew mcconaughey, matthew perry, greatest dancer judges, ahs 1984 cast, matthew morrison net worth, pentatonix, john barrowman and oti mabuse.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Morrison, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones