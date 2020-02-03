Hello! I have found some interesting information on Tracy Morgan, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tracy Morgan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tracy Morgan right now? On Google Trends Tracy Morgan had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Tracy Morgan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.4. so by that measure, Tracy Morgan has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tracy Morgan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tracy Morgan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Tracy Morgan are also searching for these related terms: tracy morgan accident, tracy morgan net worth, tracy morgan walmart, eddie murphy, tracy morgan wife, tracy morgan snl, dave chappelle, tracy morgan car accident, tracy morgan bugatti, tracy morgan movie, tracy morgan settlement, the last og, tracy morgan show, tracy morgan kids, tracy morgan tour, tracy morgan net worth 2019, tracy morgan coma, tracy morgan longest yard, tracy morgan age, bruce willis tracy morgan, tracy morgan jimmy fallon, how old is tracy morgan, tracy morgan stand up, tracy morgan walmart settlement and eddie murphy net worth.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tracy Morgan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones