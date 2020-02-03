Hello! I have found some curious things on Neil Patrick Harris, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Neil Patrick Harris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Neil Patrick Harris right now? On Google Trends Neil Patrick Harris had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Neil Patrick Harris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.3. so by that measure, Neil Patrick Harris has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Neil Patrick Harris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Neil Patrick Harris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Neil Patrick Harris are also searching for these related terms: is neil patrick harris, how i met your mother, old navy commercial neil patrick harris, barney, neil patrick harris halloween, neil patrick harris gay, david burtka, neil patrick harris husband, neil patrick harris kids, barney stinson, old navy commercial with neil patrick harris, neil patrick harris net worth, neil patrick harris family, cobie smulders, doogie howser, josh radnor, jason segel, neil patrick harris halloween 2019, neil patrick harris movies, is neil patrick harris gay, barney how i met your mother, alyson hannigan, neil patrick harris wife, how i met your mother cast and neil patrick harris and david burtka.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Neil Patrick Harris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones