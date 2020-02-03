Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Tara Reid, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally have always appreciated Tara Reid, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tara Reid right now? On Google Trends Tara Reid had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-24 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Tara Reid’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.2. so by that measure, Tara Reid has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tara Reid never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tara Reid has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Tara Reid are also searching for these related terms: american pie, tara reid 2019, tara reid today, tara reid tom brady, tara reid instagram, walmart, tara reid scrubs, tara reid plastic surgery, van wilder, sandra bullock, tara reid net worth, box jellyfish, kentucky derby, space shuttle discovery, offshore drilling, heather locklear, tara reid young, american pie cast, southwest airlines, tara reid now, tara reid imdb, george clooney, tara reed, tara reid the boys and tara reid 90s.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tara Reid, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones