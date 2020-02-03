What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Iggy Azalea, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally am a big fan of Iggy Azalea, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Iggy Azalea right now? On Google Trends Iggy Azalea had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 41. If we compare Iggy Azalea’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.9. so by that measure, Iggy Azalea has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Iggy Azalea never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Iggy Azalea has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Iggy Azalea are also searching for these related terms: lola, playboi carti iggy azalea, iggy azalea lola, playboi carti, iggy azalea ass, iggy azalea fancy, fancy, nicki minaj, iggy azalea instagram, cardi b, iggy azalea net worth, kream iggy azalea, iggy azalea work, iggy azalea 2019, iggy azalea started, black widow, iggy azalea black widow, black widow iggy azalea, iggy azalea age, iggy azalea pregnant, iggy azalea hot, iggy azalea songs, ariana grande, iggy azalea butt and iggy azalea booty.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Iggy Azalea, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones