What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Tim McGraw, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tim McGraw, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tim McGraw right now? On Google Trends Tim McGraw had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Tim McGraw’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.2. so by that measure, Tim McGraw has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tim McGraw never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tim McGraw has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Tim McGraw are also searching for these related terms: faith hill, tim mcgraw faith hill, tim mcgraw lyrics, tim mcgraw songs, tim mcgraw and faith hill, tim mcgraw song, tim and faith mcgraw, tim mcgraw tour, taylor swift tim mcgraw, taylor swift, tim mcgraw tour 2020, tim mcgraw 2019, tim mcgraw humble and kind, youtube tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw book, tim mcgraw daughter, tim mcgraw my little girl, tim mcgraw music, how old is tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw wife, faith hill tim mcgraw songs, way down tim mcgraw, nelly tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw net worth and tim mcgraw movies.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tim McGraw, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones