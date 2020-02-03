Hello! I have found some fun facts on Alec Baldwin, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally have always appreciated Alec Baldwin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alec Baldwin right now? On Google Trends Alec Baldwin had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Alec Baldwin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.9. so by that measure, Alec Baldwin has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alec Baldwin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alec Baldwin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Alec Baldwin are also searching for these related terms: alec baldwin wife, alec baldwin movie, alec baldwin roast, hailey baldwin, alec baldwin trump, alec baldwin kim basinger, snl, alec baldwin snl, hilaria baldwin, kim basinger, alec baldwin hilaria, alec baldwin movies, alec baldwin young, alec baldwin brothers, ireland baldwin, baldwin brothers, alec baldwin daughter, alec baldwin net worth, alec baldwin age, stephen baldwin, roast of alec baldwin, beetlejuice, beetlejuice alec baldwin, justin bieber and meryl streep.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alec Baldwin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones