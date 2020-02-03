What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Javier Bardem, current as of 2020-02-02. I personally am a big fan of Javier Bardem, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Javier Bardem right now? On Google Trends Javier Bardem had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Javier Bardem’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.6. so by that measure, Javier Bardem is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Javier Bardem never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Javier Bardem has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-02, my research indicates that people searching for Javier Bardem are also searching for these related terms: javier bardem penelope cruz, penelope cruz, javier bardem film, jeffrey dean morgan, skyfall javier bardem, javier bardem jeffrey dean morgan, skyfall, javier bardem movies, javier bardem no country for old men, penelope cruz and javier bardem, actor javier bardem, no country for old men, javier bardem peliculas, penelope cruz y javier bardem, javier bardem james bond, javier bardem wife, salma hayek, benicio del toro, comer rezar amar, johnny depp, antonio banderas, manuale delle giovani marmotte, pablo escobar, eat pray love and penelope cruz and javier bardem movie.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Javier Bardem, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones