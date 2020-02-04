What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Zooey Deschanel, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally am a big fan of Zooey Deschanel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zooey Deschanel right now? On Google Trends Zooey Deschanel had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 28. If we compare Zooey Deschanel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.0. so by that measure, Zooey Deschanel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Zooey Deschanel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zooey Deschanel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Zooey Deschanel are also searching for these related terms: elf, zooey deschanel elf, zooey deschanel jonathan, jonathan scott zooey deschanel, jonathan scott, new girl, emily deschanel, zooey deschanel kids, zoey, zooey deschanel dating, zooey deschanel sister, katy perry zooey deschanel, zooey deschanel bangs, katy perry, property brothers, jonathan scott and zooey deschanel, elf cast, zooey deschanel property brothers, zooey deschanel boyfriend, jonathan and zooey deschanel, zooey deschanel age, zooey deschanel movies, zooey deschanel husband, who is zooey deschanel and zooey deschanel instagram.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zooey Deschanel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones