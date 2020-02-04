What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Kyle Howard, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kyle Howard, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kyle Howard right now? On Google Trends Kyle Howard had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-24 when they had a rank of 50. If we compare Kyle Howard’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.5. so by that measure, Kyle Howard has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kyle Howard never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kyle Howard has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Kyle Howard are also searching for these related terms: dwight howard, kyle kuzma, nba, lebron james, lakers, nba scores, nba standings and nasty piece of work.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kyle Howard, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones