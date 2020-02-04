What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Alexis Bledel, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally have always appreciated Alexis Bledel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alexis Bledel right now? On Google Trends Alexis Bledel had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Alexis Bledel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.3. so by that measure, Alexis Bledel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alexis Bledel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alexis Bledel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Alexis Bledel are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, lauren graham, rory gilmore, alexis bledel milo ventimiglia, milo ventimiglia, gilmore girls cast, alexis bledel child, alexis bledel 2019, alexis bledel instagram, alexis bledel age, vincent kartheiser, alexis bledel mad men, mad men, matt czuchry, alexis bledel husband, alexis bledel sin city, gilmore girls rory, sin city, keiko agena, una mamma per amica, alexis bledel height, lorelai gilmore, scott patterson, kelly bishop and rory gilmore actress.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alexis Bledel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones