Hello! I have found some curious things on Keyshia Cole, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally am a big fan of Keyshia Cole, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keyshia Cole right now? On Google Trends Keyshia Cole had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Keyshia Cole’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.1. so by that measure, Keyshia Cole has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Keyshia Cole never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keyshia Cole has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Keyshia Cole are also searching for these related terms: love keyshia cole, keyshia cole age, keyshia cole boyfriend, keyshia cole baby, keyshia cole show, niko khale, love keyshia cole lyrics, love lyrics, ot genasis keyshia cole, how old is keyshia cole, keyshia cole boyfriend age, keyshia cole songs, ot genasis, heaven sent keyshia cole, keyshia cole song, keyshia cole new show, keyshia cole instagram, keyshia cole baby daddy, trust keyshia cole, keyshia cole father, remember keyshia cole, kehlani keyshia cole, keisha cole, niko khale age and keyshia cole son.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keyshia Cole, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones