Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Mariah Carey, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally have always appreciated Mariah Carey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariah Carey right now? On Google Trends Mariah Carey had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Mariah Carey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.7. so by that measure, Mariah Carey has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariah Carey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariah Carey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Mariah Carey are also searching for these related terms: christmas, christmas mariah carey, mariah carey all i want, all i want for christmas, mariah carey all i want for christmas, mariah carey lyrics, all i want for christmas is you, all i want for christmas is you mariah carey, mariah carey songs, mariah carey nick cannon, nick cannon, mariah carey 2019, eminem, mariah carey eminem, mariah carey youtube, hero mariah carey, mariah carey christmas lyrics, hero, age mariah carey, mariah carey net worth, christmas song mariah carey, all i want for christmas lyrics, mariah carey christmas songs, without you mariah carey and without you.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariah Carey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones