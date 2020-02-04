What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Michael Jackson, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally am a big fan of Michael Jackson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Michael Jackson right now? On Google Trends Michael Jackson had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 72 eight days ago, 81 seven days ago, 80 six days ago, 69 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 61 three days ago, 61 two days ago, 64 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 75. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 81. If we compare Michael Jackson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 69.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 69.4. so by that measure, Michael Jackson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Michael Jackson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Michael Jackson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Michael Jackson are also searching for these related terms: michael jackson song, michael jackson songs, thriller, thriller michael jackson, michael jackson kids, michael jackson video, bad michael jackson, youtube michael jackson, michael jackson youtube, michael jackson white, michael jackson death, michael jackson black, prince, prince jackson, prince michael jackson, michael jordan, about michael jackson, billie jean michael jackson, billie jean, michael jackson dance, michael jackson music, album michael jackson, michael jackson net worth, beat it michael jackson and michael jackson age.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Michael Jackson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones