Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Patrick Dempsey, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally really like Patrick Dempsey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Patrick Dempsey right now? On Google Trends Patrick Dempsey had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 94 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Patrick Dempsey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.4. so by that measure, Patrick Dempsey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Patrick Dempsey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Patrick Dempsey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Patrick Dempsey are also searching for these related terms: ellen pompeo, ellen pompeo patrick dempsey, patrick dempsey wife, greys anatomy, derek shepherd, patrick dempsey movies, patrick dempsey young, patrick dempsey 2019, patrick dempsey age, patrick dempsey instagram, patrick dempsey and ellen pompeo, patrick dempsey net worth, eric dane, patrick dempsey film, justin chambers, mcdreamy, meredith grey, bridget jones baby, patrick dempsey kids, mark sloan, katherine heigl, enchanted, sandra oh, jillian fink and is patrick dempsey married.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Patrick Dempsey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones