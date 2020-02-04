Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Kate Beckinsale, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally am a big fan of Kate Beckinsale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Beckinsale right now? On Google Trends Kate Beckinsale had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Kate Beckinsale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.7. so by that measure, Kate Beckinsale has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Beckinsale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Beckinsale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Beckinsale are also searching for these related terms: pete davidson, kate beckinsale pete davidson, underworld kate beckinsale, underworld, kate beckinsale movie, kate beckinsale age, instagram kate beckinsale, kate beckinsale 2019, kate beckinsale movies, kate beckinsale daughter, kate beckinsale van helsing, pearl harbor, kate beckinsale bikini, kate beckinsale pearl harbor, van helsing, click, kate beckinsale boyfriend, michael sheen, kate beckinsale michael sheen, kate beckinsale film, ryan reynolds kate beckinsale, ryan reynolds, kate beckinsale feet, kaia gerber and kate beckinsale net worth.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Beckinsale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones