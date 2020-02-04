Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Maria Sharapova, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally have always appreciated Maria Sharapova, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maria Sharapova right now? On Google Trends Maria Sharapova had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-22 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Maria Sharapova’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Maria Sharapova is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Maria Sharapova never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maria Sharapova has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Maria Sharapova are also searching for these related terms: australian open, maria sharapova instagram, serena williams, nadal, maria sharapova ranking, maria sharapova 2019, roger federer, maria sharapova boyfriend, santosh yadav, maria sharapova net worth, maria sharapova hot, maria sharapova husband, maria sharapova height, novak djokovic, rafael nadal, maria sharapova news, grigor dimitrov, australian open 2020, simona halep, maria sharapova age, wta, maria sharapova bikini, naomi osaka, caroline wozniacki and anna kournikova.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maria Sharapova, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones