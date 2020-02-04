Hello! I have found some curious things on Naomi Watts, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Naomi Watts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Naomi Watts right now? On Google Trends Naomi Watts had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Naomi Watts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.7. so by that measure, Naomi Watts has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Naomi Watts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Naomi Watts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Naomi Watts are also searching for these related terms: king kong, naomi watts king kong, liev schreiber, naomi watts movies, naomi scott, gypsy naomi watts, the impossible, the ring, billy crudup naomi watts, nicole kidman, billy crudup, the ring naomi watts, naomi watts instagram, gypsy, naomi watts age, heath ledger, naomi watts game of thrones, naomi campbell, sienna miller, naomi watts children, naomi watts kids, mulholland drive, king kong cast, lo imposible and naomi watts feet.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Naomi Watts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones