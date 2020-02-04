Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Naomi Watts, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally really like Naomi Watts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Naomi Watts right now? On Google Trends Naomi Watts had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Naomi Watts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.4. so by that measure, Naomi Watts has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Naomi Watts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Naomi Watts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Naomi Watts are also searching for these related terms: king kong, naomi watts movies, naomi watts king kong, naomi watts film, naomi watts 2019, liev schreiber, naomi scott, gypsy naomi watts, naomi watts tsunami, billy crudup, naomi watts game of thrones, game of thrones, the ring naomi watts, the ring, naomi watts son, tsunami movie naomi watts, naomi campbell, tom holland, naomi watts diana, nicole kidman, heath ledger, naomi watts children, naomi watts the loudest voice, naomi watts feet and naomi watts age.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Naomi Watts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones