Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Jennifer Garner, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally have always appreciated Jennifer Garner, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennifer Garner right now? On Google Trends Jennifer Garner had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 69 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Jennifer Garner’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.2. so by that measure, Jennifer Garner has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennifer Garner never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennifer Garner has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Jennifer Garner are also searching for these related terms: ben affleck, ben affleck jennifer garner, jennifer garner instagram, jennifer garner movies, jennifer aniston, jennifer garner kids, ben affleck and jennifer garner, jennifer garner 2019, jennifer garner boyfriend, james garner, jennifer garner news, film jennifer garner, jennifer garner daily mail, jennifer garner net worth, jennifer lawrence, jennifer lopez, jennifer garner james garner, jennifer garner john miller, jennifer garner alias, who is jennifer garner, jennifer garner husband, jennifer garner dating, alias, how old is jennifer garner and julia garner.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennifer Garner, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones