Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Kelly Ripa, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally have always appreciated Kelly Ripa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kelly Ripa right now? On Google Trends Kelly Ripa had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 81 nine days ago, 65 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 80 three days ago, 80 two days ago, 79 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 81. If we compare Kelly Ripa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.8. so by that measure, Kelly Ripa is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kelly Ripa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kelly Ripa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Kelly Ripa are also searching for these related terms: instagram kelly ripa, ryan seacrest, ryan seacrest kelly ripa, kelly ripa net worth, kelly ripa kids, kelly ripa husband, kelly and ryan, kelly ripa mark consuelos, mark consuelos, kelly ripa daughter, kelly ripa show, kelly ripa age, lola consuelos, michael strahan, ryan seacrest net worth, kelly ripa son, kelly ripa height, kelly ripa family, how old is kelly ripa, kelly ripa children, kelly ripa salary, is kelly ripa married, kelly ripa net worth 2019, kelly ripa hair and kelly ripa feet.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kelly Ripa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones