Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Sarah Palin, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sarah Palin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Palin right now? On Google Trends Sarah Palin had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Sarah Palin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.8. so by that measure, Sarah Palin has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Palin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Palin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Palin are also searching for these related terms: sarah palin divorce, tina fey sarah palin, tina fey, sarah palin net worth, bristol palin, sarah palin 2019, sarah palin instagram, snl sarah palin, sarah palin daughter, sarah palin photos, sarah palin facebook, sarah palin movie, sarah palin hot, sarah palin kids, sarah palin twitter, bristol palin instagram, donald trump, sarah palin now, is sarah palin divorced, young sarah palin, how old is sarah palin, sarah palin today, sarah palin bikini, sarah palin divorce anchorage daily news and what is sarah palin doing now.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Palin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones