Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Taylor Swift, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally am a big fan of Taylor Swift, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Taylor Swift right now? On Google Trends Taylor Swift had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-31 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Taylor Swift’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.3. so by that measure, Taylor Swift is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Taylor Swift never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Taylor Swift has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Taylor Swift are also searching for these related terms: taylor swift lyrics, taylor swift lover, lover, taylor swift 2019, taylor swift song, taylor swift songs, me taylor swift, cats taylor swift, cats, ama taylor swift, taylor swift ama, taylor swift performance, taylor swift christmas, taylor swift net worth, selena gomez, taylor swift lover lyrics, lover lyrics, taylor swift music, taylor swift ama performance, taylor swift tour, taylor swift boyfriend, joe alwyn taylor swift, joe alwyn, taylor swift age and taylor swift album.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Taylor Swift, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones