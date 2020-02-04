Hello! I have found some fun facts on LeAnn Rimes, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally am a big fan of LeAnn Rimes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is LeAnn Rimes right now? On Google Trends LeAnn Rimes had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 86 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 86. If we compare LeAnn Rimes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.4. so by that measure, LeAnn Rimes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that LeAnn Rimes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how LeAnn Rimes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for LeAnn Rimes are also searching for these related terms: leann rimes songs, leann rimes christmas, leann rimes blue, leann rimes how do i live, leann rimes eddie cibrian, eddie cibrian, leann rimes coyote ugly, coyote ugly, brandi glanville, leann rimes 2019, leann rimes net worth, leann rimes husband, i need you leann rimes, leann rimes blue lyrics, leann rimes tour, how do i live without you, leann rimes christmas songs, what happened to leann rimes, lyrics how do i live leann rimes, is leann rimes married, leann rimes the rose, leann rimes amazing grace, blue by leann rimes, lee ann rimes and leann rimes age.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding LeAnn Rimes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones