Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Zoe Saldana, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zoe Saldana, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zoe Saldana right now? On Google Trends Zoe Saldana had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Zoe Saldana’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.3. so by that measure, Zoe Saldana has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Zoe Saldana never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zoe Saldana has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Zoe Saldana are also searching for these related terms: guardians of the galaxy, avatar zoe saldana, avatar, colombiana, gamora, zoe saldana gamora, zoe saldana movies, zoe saldana star trek, star trek, zoe saldana net worth, zoe saldana sexy, guardians of the galaxy cast, thandie newton, zoe kravitz, zoe saldana husband, guardians of the galaxy 2, zoe saldana hot, cast of guardians of the galaxy, karen gillan, zoe saldana kids, avatar 2, zoe saldana bikini, nina simone, scarlett johansson and avatar cast.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zoe Saldana, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones