Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kerry Washington, current as of 2020-02-03. I personally really like Kerry Washington, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kerry Washington right now? On Google Trends Kerry Washington had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-31 when they had a rank of 10. If we compare Kerry Washington’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.1. so by that measure, Kerry Washington has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kerry Washington never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kerry Washington has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-03, my research indicates that people searching for Kerry Washington are also searching for these related terms: golden globes, kerry washington golden globes, kerry washington american son, kerry washington husband, american son, kerry washington movie, scandal, kerry washington scandal, kerry washington netflix, kerry washington kids, kerry washington movies, nnamdi asomugha, golden globes 2020, kerry washington net worth, olivia pope, kerry washington age, kerry washington dress, kerry washington instagram, django, kerry washington netflix movie, who is kerry washington, tony goldwyn, reese witherspoon, gwyneth paltrow and kerry washington family.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kerry Washington, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones